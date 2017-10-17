Germany Sentenced a 88-year-old Holocaust Denier to Prison

A 88-year-old woman was found guilty on charges of denying the Holocaust and sparking ethnic hatred. The verdict is a court case in the federal German capital. Ursula Haferberk was sentenced to six months in prison.

According to court information in January 2016, the woman publicly stated that the Holocaust had never happened. The mass murders in the gas chambers of the Auschwitz concentration camp have been happened, saying that "there is nothing wrong with these statements," FOCUS reported.

During the process, Haferberk has repeated her point of view.