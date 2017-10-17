Hurricane Ophelia Knocked Down the Roof of Cork City Stadium (Video)

Hurricane Ophelia, which hit the coast of Ireland, made unusable part of the stadium of the local club Cork City, the Irish Sun reported, supporting its information with pictures and videos.

The damages are at the western stand of the Turner Cross Stadium, which is called "Derineen RoadStand". The entire roof of the stand in question collapsed after the retaining posts broke and the seats, the staircase and roof were thrown off, making it unusable.

Despite what has happened, today's match between Cork City and Derry City will be held. The FAI took this decision after an inspection of the stadium by an engineer. However, this tribune will be closed.

Cork's Green-Reds are leaders in the league with 72 points, although in the last three games they do not have a victory. Dundolk, who was a champion in the previous three seasons, is six points behind them. Derry City is in 4th place and is fighting for the Europa League places.