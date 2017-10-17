France Plans Anti-Street Harassment Law

France's gender equality minister has set out plans for a new law cracking down on sexual violence and harassment.

Marlène Schiappa's proposals include on-the-spot fines for catcalling and lecherous behaviour in public.

The mounting sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein have revived debate about male predation in France.

President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he would be stripping the Hollywood producer of the prestigious Legion D'Honneur award.

During his first in-depth television interview, Mr Macron also said his government would take steps to better define acts of sexual violence under the law.

Under Ms Schiappa's plans announced on Monday, a taskforce of politicians will work with police and magistrates to establish what sort of behaviour constitutes sexual harassment.

"The idea is that society as a whole redefines what it is acceptable or not," she told La Croix newspaper (in French), reported BBC.