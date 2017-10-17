Grigor Dimitrov Will Take Part in Tennis Tournament in Vienna

Our best tennis player Grigor Dimitrov will take part in the hard floor tournament in Vienna. The news was confirmed by the organizers of the race, which boasted in the social networks that he will debut in the Austrian capital, reported BGNES.

The tournament, which is in the ATP 500 category, has a prize of 2 million euros and will take place from 23rd to 29th October.



Champion last year became Andy Murray, who will not be able to defend his trophy as he is injured.



Besides Grigor Dimitrov, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Team and Pablo Karenio Busha will take part in the race.



Otherwise, before our participation in Vienna, our best tennis player will play at the Stockholm tournament, where he is placed under number 1.