55% of Bulgarians are Optimistic About the EU Presidency

October 17, 2017, Tuesday
Source: Twitter

55% of Bulgarians give a good estimate of Bulgaria's readiness to chair the EU. This is the result of the first national survey on Bulgarians' attitudes towards the forthcoming EU presidency, conducted by the Policy Institute among a thousand Bulgarian citizens from 56 settlements, BNT reported.

45% believe that Prime Minister Boyko Borisov bears personal responsibility for holding the European presidency, followed by the Minister Liliana Pavlova with 22%.

The Council of Ministers is not recognized as a collective leadership for the presidency - only 9% are believe this. The same attitudes relate to the role of the president.

The study finds fear of adopting the euro as the national currency - almost 59% are against and there is a high degree of misunderstanding of the benefits of this act. The main argument is the expectation of a hidden leap in the prices of goods and services.

