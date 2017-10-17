Bulgaria Media Still Under Political Pressure

The politician stands at the entrance and at the exit, controls and intervenes in the content of the journalistic materials. The political pressure on the media is back.

These are the findings of the Association of European Journalists - Bulgaria / AEG /, which has conducted an online research on freedom of speech, reported BGNES.

The poll shows that 42% of journalists appreciate freedom of speech as "bad", 4.5% - as "good", 27.7% - as "very bad" and 25.3% - as "satisfactory". "The general feeling of external influence on the work of the journalist is disturbing.

The salaries in the field of journalism are between BGN 500 and BGN 1000, and the weekly work reaches 41-50 hours.

The self-censorship in the journalistic profession is very strong - 10% of the respondents say they apply it regularly, 42% that they have limited themselves, but 48% say they have never imposed any restrictions.

Novinite.com recalls, that few days ago Bulgarian journalists have staged protests to defend their right to work free from political pressure.