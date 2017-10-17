Bulgaria Media Still Under Political Pressure

Politics » DOMESTIC | October 17, 2017, Tuesday // 11:56| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Media Still Under Political Pressure pixabay.com

The politician stands at the entrance and at the exit, controls and intervenes in the content of the journalistic materials. The political pressure on the media is back.

These are the findings of the Association of European Journalists - Bulgaria / AEG /, which has conducted an online research on freedom of speech, reported BGNES.

The poll shows that 42% of journalists appreciate freedom of speech as "bad", 4.5% - as "good", 27.7% - as "very bad" and 25.3% - as "satisfactory". "The general feeling of external influence on the work of the journalist is disturbing.

The salaries in the field of  journalism are between BGN 500 and BGN 1000, and the weekly work reaches 41-50 hours.

The self-censorship in the journalistic profession is very strong - 10% of the respondents say they apply it regularly, 42% that they have limited themselves, but 48% say they have never imposed any restrictions.

Novinite.com recalls, that few days ago Bulgarian journalists have staged protests to defend their right to work free from political pressure.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: political pressure, media, freedom of speech
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria