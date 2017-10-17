Bulgaria and Russia to Cooperate in the Field of Culture

The trade union of the Bulgarian artists and the Russian agency "Constellations of Culture" signed a cooperation agreement in the field of art, reports chronicle.bg.

The document will give home artists a chance to reach the Russian audience more easily, co-productions will be funded between the two countries in the field of cinema and will provide opportunities for Bulgarian viewers to learn more about contemporary Russian art.

But how does this contract affect our artists?

Tsvetan Chobanov is the owner of a big studio for dubbing in Bulgaria. He believes the agreement will have a beneficial effect on his work.

"There will be a direct benefit not only to us, but to the whole culture as we will be working in a many spheres. I expect to see what the results will be, "Chobanov said.

Director Garo Ashikyan is also pleased with the signing of the contract, "I expect examples of the more avant-garde Russian culture to emerge in Bulgaria." Following the signing of the treaty, Bulgarian representatives are expected to visit Moscow and St. Petersburg for meetings with the Mosfilm leadership and Edward Pichigin-General Director of Lenfilm. There, they will discuss and agree on the continued cooperation of both sides in the field of cinema production.