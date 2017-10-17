NIMH: Mostly Sunny With Temperatures up to 21-26°C

Bulgaria: NIMH: Mostly Sunny With Temperatures up to 21-26°C pixabay.com

The weather will be mostly sunny today, with high clouds over the western regions. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH),  told FOCUS News Agency.

In the morning, there will be reduced visibility or inversion clouds in some areas in the lowlands.

The meteorologists forecast almost no wind.

Maximum temperatures will range between 21° and 26°C.

 

