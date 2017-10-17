The Number of Immigrants in the United States is more than 43 Million

Bulgaria: The Number of Immigrants in the United States is more than 43 Million Source: Pixabay

The total number of legal and illegal immigrants in the United States reached a record 43.7 million in July 2016, according to the Washington Center for Immigration Research, quoted by BGNES.

As reported by the non-governmental organization, since 2000, the number of diaspora in the United States has increased by 12.6 million people.

"The proportion of immigrants to the total population of the country has reached 13.5%, which is the highest percentage for the last 106 years," said sociologists, adding that every eighth citizen of the United States is a first-generation immigrant. In addition, India, China, the Dominican Republic, Salvador and Cuba have been the five main countries in the past six years (since 2010), whose citizens are moving to the United States.

