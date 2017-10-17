North Korean Diplomat: Nuclear War May Break out at any Moment

North Korean UN Deputy Ambassador Kim In-ryong said the situation on the Korean peninsula is very dangerous, and that nuclear war may break out at any moment, the World Agencies have said.

Kim told the General Assembly of Disarmament Committee that no other country in the world except North Korea was subjected to "such a extreme and direct nuclear threat from the United States" and that his country had the right to self-defense. The diplomat added that this year North Korea has become "a full-fledged nuclear force that holds carriers of varying reach, including atomic and hydrogen bombs, as well as intercontinental ballistic missiles."

He warned that "the entire continental territory of the United States is in the reach of our fire" and that if the US undertake an invasion, "they will not be able to escape our strict punishment anywhere in the world."