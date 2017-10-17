Official: There will be No Match Between Pulev and Joshua

There will be no match between Kubrat Pulev and Anthony Joshua on October 28 in Cardiff. The reason is the injury of the Bulgarian boxer, and the news about the cancellation of the fight was officially announced by the promoter Eddie Hearn. He revealed that instead of the "Cobra", Joshua will face Carlos Takam.

"Kubrat Pulev has a shoulder injury and is out, and IBF puts No. 3 Carlos Takam as a must-have rival, the deal is ready and he will fight with Anthony Joshua on October 28," Hearn wrote on Twitter.

Last night it became clear that Pulev had suffered an injury during his training in Berlin. From his headquarters he kept the information about the trauma secret, but after a scan with an echograph, it was confirmed that the Bulgarian would not be able to recover for the battle with Joshua.

"Cobra" has a chest muscle rupture to the arm of the right hand and will probably have to be operated. It is expected the recovery to last at least a month.

More than 70,000 tickets were sold in the capital of Wales, and many Bulgarians would support Pulev, but unfortunately the Bulgarian star will not be able to fight. This is the first time in "Cobra"'s career where a match is cancelled due to injury.