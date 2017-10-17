Residents of the Mladost Quarter of Sofia Protest Because of Lack of Lighting

Politics » DOMESTIC | October 17, 2017, Tuesday // 08:55| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Residents of the Mladost Quarter of Sofia Protest Because of Lack of Lighting pixabay.com

Residents of the Mladost quarter of Sofia protest because of lack of lighting in front of their resident building.

For years there have been no lamps in front of it, and the children's school nearby, bTV writes.

People complain that since 2014 the administration of Sofia Municipality and Mladost district have transferred responsibility for the installation of lighting fixtures.

In the words of the residents of the area, children move around with  helmets to get to school, and dealers use the darkness of the driveway to school to sell drugs.

Vassil Nachevski from Sofia Municipality promised to solve the problem by the end of November this year.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Mladost, light, protest, residents, children, drug sell
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria