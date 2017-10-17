Residents of the Mladost quarter of Sofia protest because of lack of lighting in front of their resident building.

For years there have been no lamps in front of it, and the children's school nearby, bTV writes.

People complain that since 2014 the administration of Sofia Municipality and Mladost district have transferred responsibility for the installation of lighting fixtures.

In the words of the residents of the area, children move around with helmets to get to school, and dealers use the darkness of the driveway to school to sell drugs.

Vassil Nachevski from Sofia Municipality promised to solve the problem by the end of November this year.