Protests at the Hospital in Pomorie Continue

The hospital in Pomorie closed its doors at the beginning of the week. The medical establishment, which serves the neighboring municipality of Nessebar, stopped taking patients and canceled all planned operations. The staff have not received salaries since April, and that is the reason doctors to leave.

Those who have not left yet protest in front of the hospital.

According to the Mayor of Pomorie, Ivan Alexiev, the fault of the poor financial condition of the city hospital and of many other municipal hospitals is the poor health care policy, which tolerates state and private hospitals at the expense of the municipal ones.

