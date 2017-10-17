Bulgarian President Convenes National Security Council
Head of State Roumen Radev convenes a new meeting of the National Security Advisory Council (KSNS).
The meeting will discuss legislative measures to counteract corruption.
The president ended the previous session a week ago on the same subject for lack of quorum.
Foreign Ministers Ekaterina Zaharieva and Defense Krassimir Karakachanov did not attend the meeting because of commitments abroad and the chairmen of the GERB and MRF parliamentary groups also left earlier because of planned business trips. This has prompted the BSP's acute reaction, which announced that the meeting was boycotted.
The government is categorical - the president of the new anti-corruption body can not be appointed by the president, because in times of crisis the head of state is building a cabinet that makes him tied to the executive power.
Source: bTV
- » Residents of the Mladost Quarter of Sofia Protest Because of Lack of Lighting
- » Protests at the Hospital in Pomorie Continue
- » Dairy Products Prices Seen Going Up by 10% in 2017
- » Unemployment in Bulgaria has Dropped to 6.5%
- » Bulgarian Firefighters Protest on Saturday
- » In 2018 the Minimum Wage will Become BGN 510