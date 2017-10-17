Bulgarian President Convenes National Security Council

Politics » DOMESTIC | October 17, 2017, Tuesday // 08:44| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian President Convenes National Security Council archive

Head of State Roumen Radev convenes a new meeting of the National Security Advisory Council (KSNS).

The meeting will discuss legislative measures to counteract corruption.

The president ended the previous session a week ago on the same subject for lack of quorum.

Foreign Ministers Ekaterina Zaharieva and Defense Krassimir Karakachanov did not attend the meeting because of commitments abroad and the chairmen of the GERB and MRF parliamentary groups also left earlier because of planned business trips. This has prompted the BSP's acute reaction, which announced that the meeting was boycotted.

The government is categorical - the president of the new anti-corruption body can not be appointed by the president, because in times of crisis the head of state is building a cabinet that makes him tied to the executive power.

 

Source: bTV

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: KSNS, National Security Council, Rumen Radev, corruption
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria