Bulgarian President Convenes National Security Council

Head of State Roumen Radev convenes a new meeting of the National Security Advisory Council (KSNS).

The meeting will discuss legislative measures to counteract corruption.

The president ended the previous session a week ago on the same subject for lack of quorum.

Foreign Ministers Ekaterina Zaharieva and Defense Krassimir Karakachanov did not attend the meeting because of commitments abroad and the chairmen of the GERB and MRF parliamentary groups also left earlier because of planned business trips. This has prompted the BSP's acute reaction, which announced that the meeting was boycotted.

The government is categorical - the president of the new anti-corruption body can not be appointed by the president, because in times of crisis the head of state is building a cabinet that makes him tied to the executive power.

Source: bTV