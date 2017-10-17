Get a FREE bet in today’s € 41 Million EuroMillions Draw!

The EuroMillions jackpot fund has soared to € 41.000.000. You could be just 7 correct numbers away from winning it. Any ideas what you would buy with that money in your bank account?

The high jackpot for tonight’s draw is due to a series of rollovers in previous draws. EuroMillions jackpots start at a minimum of € 17 million, but can grow over ten times larger.

Earlier this month a player in Spain became only the third person ever to win the maximum EuroMillions jackpot of € 190 million. This equalled the European record for the largest lottery prize paid to a single player. Other winners of the top prize in European lottery have come from the UK and Portugal.

Bulgarian citizens have historically been unable to participate in EuroMillions draws, due to the game’s geographical restrictions.

However, PlayEuroLotto.com now offers people in Bulgaria and elsewhere an alternative route into this and other leading lotteries: betting on draw outcomes in return for a chance to win equal prizes to those featured in the official draw.

