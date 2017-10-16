Hurricane Ophelia Hit Ireland, Trees have Fallen and Power Lines were Destroyed

October 16, 2017, Monday
Hurricane Ophelia Hit Ireland, Trees have Fallen and Power Lines were Destroyed

Tropical storm "Ophelia" hit the southern coast of Ireland, knocked down trees and poles of the power grid and caused 10-meter waves. Authorities have warned that this would be the worst kind of natural disaster in half a century, reports bTV. 

In Southeast Ireland, a woman was killed by a tree that fell on her car. In the area, under the same circumstances, two people were severely injured, Irish television reported

120,000 homes and businesses are without electricity, and this number is expected to grow. At Dublin Airport, 130 airplanes were canceled. Schools, hospitals and public transport lines stopped work, and soldiers were also deployed to help bolster dikes against possible floods.

According to data from the Irish National Institute of Meteorology, the hurricane, which has weakened to a storm, has begun to hit the coastal areas this morning with winds with a force of 176 km/h. This happened in the southernmost point of Ireland. There is a high probability of floods.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar also made a statement stating that hurricane winds were expected in all parts of the country and recommended that people stay home.

