Nearly 40 People were Detained in Istanbul in Operation Against Islamic State
Turkish counter terrorism forces have detained 39 - they are suspects of being linked to "Islamic state", with 32 of them being foreigners, "Daily Sabah" reported.
According to the information, the police have executed operations in eight areas of the metropolis early today.
The seven Turks detained in the operation were taken to the Department of Counter-Terrorism in Istanbul's Fatih District. The 32 foreigners are in the process of being deported.
A large number of digital materials and documents have been seized in the operations.
In the framework of the operation in a flat of a residential building in Istanbul's Fatih district, specialists entered the premises, they made a one-hour search. The action was carried out with enhanced security measures, with the police blocking the area around for pedestrians and cars.
