The Tenth Edition of the Awards "Person of the Year" Now Accepting Nominations

Nominations for the "Person of the Year" awards - annual prizes of contributions to human rights and human rights protection of the Bulgarian Helsinki Committee (BHC) are now open. By November 15, 2017, anyone can send their nominations of people and organizations whose work over the past year has contributed to the promotion of human rights in Bulgaria.

Nominations are also allowed for people struggling to protect other values ​​comparable to human rights, such as the protection of animal rights and the protection of nature. "Person of the Year" is an initiative aimed at giving publicity to organizations, people and causes that have made the year before a better and fair one.

The awards are awarded for the tenth consecutive year. As with previous nine editions, a jury of human rights activists, journalists and public figures, will award the grand prize, as well as several special award for journalistic work and activism.

The "Person of the Year" awards will mark the most deserved people and causes - those who have created a precedent in the human rights field and have been a factor in social development. Prizes are not financial. Their purpose is to give symbolic recognition and to distinguish people or organizations that are a factor in social development. The criteria can be found on the official site of the awards: humanoftheyear.org.

Nominations will be accepted until November 15, 2017 including through the form of nomination or by mail to 1504 Sofia, str. "Varbitsa" 7. Prizes will be awarded on the eve of the 10th of December - International Day of Human Rights.