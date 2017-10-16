There are no Translators who Want to Work for the State Agency for Refugees
The State Agency for Refugees (SAR) has found itself in a dead end. The reason is that the department fails to complete the competition procedures for a Public Procurement Act, sources from the department announced. There is ongoing investigation against the previous chairman of SAR Nikola Kazakov and the chief secretary Zlatko Alexandrov for violations of this law. Reports frognews.
A public contract for translators with announced more than 20 positions has not been applied by any company, even no individual. Such a sad fact happens for the first time.
For the first time, SAR is getting so low on the level of economic and public trust from business and translators. At present, the agency is in dire need of good translators. Even in Russian and Turkish. At the moment, SAR also does not have a translator from French.
- » Hurricane Ophelia Hit Ireland, Trees have Fallen and Power Lines were Destroyed
- » The Tenth Edition of the Awards "Person of the Year" Now Accepting Nominations
- » The State will Allocate BGN 7-8 Million for School Psychologists
- » The Sofia Marathon is Today, No Cars Allowed in the City Center
- » The 10 most Sinister Events that Happen on Friday 13th
- » 5 Foods to Include in your Menu for Good Eyesight