There are no Translators who Want to Work for the State Agency for Refugees

The State Agency for Refugees (SAR) has found itself in a dead end. The reason is that the department fails to complete the competition procedures for a Public Procurement Act, sources from the department announced. There is ongoing investigation against the previous chairman of SAR Nikola Kazakov and the chief secretary Zlatko Alexandrov for violations of this law. Reports frognews. 

A public contract for translators with announced more than 20 positions has not been applied by any company, even no individual. Such a sad fact happens for the first time.

For the first time, SAR is getting so low on the level of economic and public trust from business and translators. At present, the agency is in dire need of good translators. Even in Russian and Turkish. At the moment, SAR also does not have a translator from French.

