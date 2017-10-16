Possible 30% Rise in the Prices of Tickets for the Public Transport in Burgas

The municipal carrier in Burgas offers the prices of the tickets and the public transport cards to jump one third from the next month, reports bTV.

With the integrated urban transport project, Burgas has replaced all old buses with new ones. "BGN 35 000 per month are the expenses just for fuel, which we spend more on air conditioners in the summer. When you do not have enough money, you start to save money from anything, at one point you compromise both quality and security, "explained Petko Dragnev, manager of Burgasbus.

The ticket price has not changed since 2010, but electricity and natural gas have risen, the company reports.

The proposal is yet to be discussed and voted by the City Council. "It is better for the municipality of Burgas to manage the high quality of public transport, rather than the company to go bankrupt," commented the municipal councilor Toshko Ivanov.

Discount is only considered for the package for the elderly passengers over 80 years old.