Public Discussions on Gas Extraction in the Dobrudzha Region

On October 16, public debates will be held on investment intentions for natural gas exploration and extraction in General Toshevo Municipality - Spasovo Field, Dobrich, reports novini.

The project is by the company "Rusgeokom BG" AD, which has been doing a gas exploration in the village of Rogozina with two wells for 6 years. Now drills are planned to increase. The investment report is enormous - nearly thousand pages. The intention is approved by RIOSV - Varna after Environmental Impact Assessment. Specialists will be present during the discussions to answer the questions of the participants.

However, public discontent is expected to be discussed. There are indications on Facebook about the collection of signatures against the investment intention.

The initiative against the exploration and extraction of shale gas in Bulgaria, which organized a series of protests against fracking in 2014, also strongly opposed to the new intention of Rusgeocom BG

Spasovo deposit is located in the lands of 18 villages - Balkantsi, Vasilevo, Preselenci, Goritsa, Kalina, Sredina, Sirakovo, Sarnino, Alexander Stamboliyski, Bejanovo, Spasovo, Rogozina, Chernokovo, Kardam, Lyulyakovo, Veliko, Vicovo, Pisarovo. The company's report states that "the Spasovo gas field will be developed step by step from eight drilling sites, depending on the stock of sections - three in the Rogozina section, two in Rogozina East, two in the section Chernookovo and one in the Kalina section.

The first stage of the investment is scheduled for 2018 - 2021 period and includes "completion, equipment of the first drilling ground P 1-1 and the introduction of new 4 extraction wells up to a depth of 2 700 meters each. The maximum recovery of hydrocarbon reserves with the least possible environmental intervention is envisaged. The structures located in the Spasovo fields are considered as multi-layer deposits, which will be developed from the bottom up - a method that is often applied in the world practice as well. The drillings will be initially revealed in the lower productive horizon, and will later be passed to the upper ones. Upon completion of the extraction from a site, the wells will be disposed of according to the order established in the world oil practice.