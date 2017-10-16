Boyko Borisov: Europe is Under Pressure

"Europe is under pressure", is what Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said during a discussion "Together in Security, Bulgaria's Role in Common European Defense". He noted terrorist attacks and migratory waves, DARIK wrote.

"We want to have peace in the Balkans and peace in Europe, the younger generations have forgotten what war is," Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said. He pointed out that in the states ready for war, the human factor was negligible.

In Europe, however, a soldier to die is a tragedy, we are the most humane and we value human life, he pointed out.

Borisov said that if we have gas pipelines and new nuclear capacities, those are the things that keep a country safe. Where there are oil pipelines and gas pipelines, there are no wars, the Prime Minister commented.

"We are modernizing our army as industrial co-operation, repairing what we have and working to get new ones," the prime minister said. He noted that there is enormous potential in the institutions and there are many Bulgarian innovations in the military sphere.