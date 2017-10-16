North Korea Wants to Become Allies with Iran Against the United States

North Korea offers Iran "to fight together against the injustice of the United States," Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said.

Earlier today, he sharply criticized US actions, including the nuclear deal with Tehran, reports sega.

Larijani expressed the view that President Donald Trump's behavior shows disrespect for the UN, as well as Washington's inability to implement international agreements.

He also said that the US head of state is conducting a "de-Obamazation" of the United States. Using this neologism, based on the former White House occupant - Barack Obama - the Iranian politician said, "Trump wants to destroy everything from the previous administration of the country."

The five permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, Britain, China, USA, France) and Germany have agreed with Iran on a joint plan for joint action aimed at halting Tehran's nuclear program in July 2015. The agreement provides for the abolition of sanctions imposed on Iran by the United Nations Security Council, the United States and the EU, while the Asian side has promised to restrict its nuclear activities, putting them under international control.

Currently, however, the agreement is at a critical point. Yesterday President Donald Trump has announced that the US administration is ready to leave at any moment from the Iranian agreement if all sides fail to negotiate new terms.