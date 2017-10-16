The State will Allocate BGN 7-8 Million for School Psychologists

"We are planning the funding for school psychologists and pedagogical counselors for the next year to be between BGN 7 and 8 million," Education Minister Krasimir Valchev said, quoted by Focus.

"We do not have psychologists in all schools. At present, about 110 psychologists and pedagogical advisors are employed - mostly in schools with over 500 children. Our intention is to gradually expand their number and provide additional funds to the schools, and for the next year we have provided them, "explained Vulchev.

500 new psychologists will be appointed.

"We hope that with these additional resources more schools will have psychologists and pedagogical advisors, but perhaps the smallest schools will still miss out," Valchev said. He added that smaller settlements would be able to share such a specialist because of insufficient funds on this line. The education ministry is still working on this mechanism.

"Next year most likely, all schools with over 400 children will have at least one psychologist and pedagogical counselor. Some schools will have two or more such specialists, but this is could only happen for the largest schools, "the minister explained.