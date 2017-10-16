Unemployment in Bulgaria has Dropped to 6.5%

The official unemployment rate in September was 6.5%, shrinking by 0.2 percentage points on August, and on an annual basis the decrease was by 1.3 percentage points. This was reported by the Employment Agency.

At the end of September, the number of registered unemployed was 213 307. They decreased both on the previous month and on an annual basis, respectively by 2.3% and 16.5%. Newly registered unemployed persons in September were 27 055. Of these, 518 were inactive, ie. were neither employed nor students, nor were they looking for a job. The number of activators from mediators and intermediaries in the labor offices and their partners since the beginning of the year reaches 9,080.

The data show that the number of unemployed people entering the labor force increased substantially, by 26.5% compared to the previous year, reaching 22 842 persons. Significant is the share of work started in the real economy - 83.8% of the total. As a result of the active measures to promote employment among the unemployed, a total of 3,706 people were included in subsidized employment in the month, including 1 901 people under programs, 1 314 under HRD OP schemes and 491 under measures.

Employers have announced 17 270 vacancies in the primary market, with over half of them coming from the private sector - 58.4%.