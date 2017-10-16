Weekend Idea: Autumn Walk Around Shabla

Autumn is one of the most romantic seasons with its bright colors, enchanting the branches of the trees and the dark afternoons in which the sun is barely shining making the sunsets magical, all this inviting you for a walk in nature.

This is a great time to take a leisurely weekend walk, for example, in the area of ​​Shabla!

There you can see the beautiful Shabla lake and the Shabla Tuzla. Shabla Lake is a liman, that is, salty lake, near the sea. It is situated near the Bulgarian-Romanian border and is separated by sand from the sea. The lake and its shores are part of a protected area because their territory is inhabited by many animal species, some of which rare and in danger of extinction. 57 bird species nest on the coast. In autumn you can observe thornbird, dwarf pelican, small cormorant. So prepare the cameras to capture beautiful photographs of birds in flight against the autumn sun.

The lake is also inhabited by 23 species of fish, 7 of which are recorded in the Red Book. The lake provides shelter for many plants - 32 species of algae. The most impressive are the exquisite water lilies. With their flowering, they change the look of the water making a fabulous landscape.

Shabla Lake is exceptionally beautiful in autumn, as the trees around it are red and yellow and are reflected in the water.

Not far from the lake is the Shabla Tuzla. It is also a lake, separated from the sea by a sandspit. Water comes from the sea and spring waters. During the summer it is almost dry, with healing mud formed at its bottom. Stocks of this mud are more than 200 tons. The useful sludge is used for mud treatment. And yet the place is green, and in autumn it is colorful. The horizon in front of it is open, and beyond the boundaries of the water basin you will see the vast Dobrudzha field.

The place is suitable for walks until late autumn, so do not hesitate and prepare your backpacks!