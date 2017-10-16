Putin's Visit in Bulgaria will be Postponed for after March 2018

The planned visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Bulgaria will not take place in March 2018, despite the official occasion - celebrating the 140th anniversary of the Bulgarian Liberation.

This is what the Minister of the preparation for the EU Presidency Lilyana Pavlova said in an interview with Nova TV.

"I do not think we have a problem with this and there is no need for dramatizing the subject. What I understand from the presidential administration is that this visit will not be in March, but rather at the middle of the year. Even if the visit happens during the presidency, everything should continue normally, "she said.

Pavlova said the government has received a very high appreciation from Brussels for the political and logistical readiness to organize the presidency, which begins on 1 January 2018. According to her, the National Palace of Culture repairs are among the final things to be done, and the public procurements of the accompanying activities will be ready by December.