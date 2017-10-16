Austria will have the Youngest Leader in Europe - 31-year-old Sebastian Kurz

31-year-old Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz, a rising star of the conservative People's Party, is about to become Austria's next chancellor, according to the first forecast after today's parliamentary elections.

Kurtz will be the youngest leader in Europe, the youngest chancellor in the new history of Austria, and only the third Christian Democrat in this post.

Reuters notes that the People's Party wins 30.2 percent of the votes that is not enough for a parliamentary majority and can seek a coalition with the far right - the Freedom Party, which is now second with 26.8 percent. Third is the Social Democratic Party - a former coalition partner of the APS, with 26.3 per cent of the votes according to preliminary results.

The "Wunderkind" of Austrian politics, Sebastian Kurz, enters it 21 years old, and at 27 became foreign minister. At the same time, his party has not elected a chancellor for 12 years and now will do it for only the third time in the last 50 years.