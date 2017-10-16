Zoran Zaev's Party Won the Local Elections in Macedonia

Zoran Zaev's Party Won the Local Elections in Macedonia

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev's party successfully passed its first serious test on Sunday, winning the local elections in the country, reports Mediapool. 

Candidates of the Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDUM) lead in 49 municipalities in the country. The SDUM won in the big cities - Ohrid, Bitola, Prilep, Kumanovo, Kratovo, Krushevo, Kochani, Strumica, Valandovo, Doyran, Gevgeli, Resen and others. The data is after counting just over 60% of the ballots. The party has a second round of candidates everywhere where the election will be resolved with a run-off. Zoran Zaev expects "a victory for the SDUM everywhere there is their candidate in the second round".

In the capital Skopje, the candidate for mayor of SDUM Petre Shilegov leads after the first round.

"The election day was in a peaceful and democratic atmosphere," said Aleksandar Chichakovski, Chairman of the State Electoral Commission. Turnout is just over 58 percent. Analysts declared the vote as a test for the new government that came into power five months ago. The political crisis in Macedonia lasted for nearly two years.

