Puigdemont Proposed Negotiations with Madrid Without Clarity About his Intentions

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont did not give a clear answer to Madrid whether he proclaimed independence for Catalonia last week and after he resumed his calls for dialogue, world agencies said.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy urged Puigdemont to clarify his position on independence on Monday, until 10:00 local time, and to change his mind by Thursday if he insists on independence. Madrid has threatened to suspend the autonomy of Catalonia if the separatist leader chooses independence.

The Spanish government said it expects Puigdemont to answer only "yes" or "no" and warned that any ambiguous answer would be considered a confirmation that independence was announced. In his letter to Rajoy, published by local Catalan media, Puigdemont does not answer the question directly, and instead states that they should meet as soon as possible to start a dialogue in the next two months.

"Our proposal for dialogue is pure-hearted, regardless of what has happened," Puigdemont said in his letter, quoted by Reuters.