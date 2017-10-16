Estonia Supports Bulgaria's Entry into Schengen

Estonia, which is currently chairing the EU Council, has announced its support for Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen area and appreciates the efforts of the country to protect the EU's external borders, reports Mediapool.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Sven Micker.

"The decision is based on specific, objective criteria, and we have always advocated that once these criteria have been met, no further obstacles should be put in place, which is a very important principle," said Mixer. After January 1, Bulgaria takes over the rotating EU presidency from Estonia for a period of 6 months.