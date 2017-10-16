Estonia Supports Bulgaria's Entry into Schengen

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | October 16, 2017, Monday // 10:15| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Estonia Supports Bulgaria's Entry into Schengen twitter.com

Estonia, which is currently chairing the EU Council, has announced its support for Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen area and appreciates the efforts of the country to protect the EU's external borders, reports Mediapool. 

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Sven Micker.

"The decision is based on specific, objective criteria, and we have always advocated that once these criteria have been met, no further obstacles should be put in place, which is a very important principle," said Mixer. After January 1, Bulgaria takes over the rotating EU presidency from Estonia for a period of 6 months.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Estonia, Schengen, Bulgaria
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria