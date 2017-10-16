Theresa May goes on an Unexpected Visit to Brussels

British Prime Minister Teresa May will make an unexpected visit to Brussels today to meet key figures negotiating the release of the UK from the EU.

Sky News reported that Teresa May will accompany Brexit Deputy Minister Davis Davis today to Brussels. Their stay there includes dinner with EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier and European Council President Jean-Claude Juncker. Therese May takes this trip after phone calls between Downing Street with both German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission President Donald Tusk.

