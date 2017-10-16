Bulgarian Ship with Scrap was Detained in Salerno on the way to Sardinia

The Seven Star cargo ship was detained on its arrival in Salerno, Italy. The ship, built in 1982, has a Bulgarian flag and its manager / owner according to the Equasis global database, and the Russian Shipping Register is Low Sea Shipping Management Co. headquartered in Varna, the Maritime Newsletter reported, quoted by Mediapool on Sunday.

The cargo of hazardous iron waste will be unloaded and placed under supervision. The next stop of the vessel was Oristano, Sardinia, where the cargo would have been unloaded.

Italian authorities have long been suspicious of scrap cargo arriving in Sardinia. It is unclear what happens to industrial waste, including crushed cars, electronics, plastics, engine oil filters, household appliances, and more, in Sardinia, which has no processing and recycling factories and facilities.

The Italian authorities suspect either an illegal dump somewhere in Sardinia or in the waters of the island, or further transshipment of waste to other countries. It is said that Sardinia has become a regional waste center. Waste goods, as a rule, do not require documents certifying this waste in accordance with international regulations, the editorial says.