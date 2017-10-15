Turnout in Today's Elections in Macedonia is 27.11% at 13:00 Local Time

The turnout in today's elections in Macedonia is 27.11% at 13:00 local time, the State Electoral Commission announced.

The turnout in today's elections in Macedonia is 27.11% at 13:00 local time, the State Electoral Commission announced.

The spokesperson of the Electoral Commission Ljubka Guguchevska said that in Skopje the activity is 29.17%.

Today, local elections are held in our western neighbor. The vote will be held in 80 municipalities and in the city of Skopje. A total of 3,480 polling stations will work until 19:00. Voice has 1,814,644 citizens. They will vote for candidates for mayors and municipal councilors from 19 parties and coalitions, and 64 are groups of voters.


