Turnout in Today's Elections in Macedonia is 27.11% at 13:00 Local Time
The turnout in today's elections in Macedonia is 27.11% at 13:00 local time, the State Electoral Commission announced.
Today, local elections are held in our western neighbor. The vote will be held in 80 municipalities and in the city of Skopje. A total of 3,480 polling stations will work until 19:00. Voice has 1,814,644 citizens. They will vote for candidates for mayors and municipal councilors from 19 parties and coalitions, and 64 are groups of voters.
The spokesperson of the Electoral Commission Ljubka Guguchevska said that in Skopje the activity is 29.17%.
