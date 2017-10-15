Dozens Killed and Injured in a Suicide Bombing in the Capital of Somalia

At least 50 people were killed and more than 80 were injured in the largest suicide bombing ever carried out in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, reports Aljazeera.com.

A suicide bomber detonated a truck with explosives on a busy junction, even though he was being shot at by security forces. Most victims are civilians. According to eyewitnesses, dozens of public buses and about 100 cars have been destroyed during the blast. Buildings hundreds of meters away are damaged, with doors and windows broken.

In front of reporters, Mayor Saab Abdi, who visited the site of the explosion, asked for more bulldozers to help save victims from the rubble. On the radio, Information Minister Abdirrahman Yarisow condemned the "horrific terrorist attack", accusing extremist group Ash Shabab. The target remains obscure, although a nearby hotel is popular with Somalis returning from abroad and is often visited by government officials and journalists.

Shortly after the big blast, security forces have detained another suicide bomber nearby, authorities said. The bomber still blew up his car, but he was the only one to die.