The Sofia Marathon is Today, No Cars Allowed in the City Center

Today athletes from 5 continents will run on the streets of Sofia. This will happen in one of the oldest marathons in Europe, which has a 34-year history. The marathon route will block many streets in Sofia. This year, a record number of participants will take part in the Sofia Marathon - 3000. It is expected that about 1/3 of them will be foreigners. For the first time in the history of the Sofia marathon parallel speed line will be included.

The participants will be divided into 3 groups - men, women and children up to 14 years. The speed section will be 40 meters and will have special flooring. Anyone can participate, run the track and measure their speed on the spot with professional equipment.