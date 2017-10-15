The Sofia Marathon is Today, No Cars Allowed in the City Center

Society | October 15, 2017, Sunday // 12:21| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Sofia Marathon is Today, No Cars Allowed in the City Center bgnes.com

Today athletes from 5 continents will run on the streets of Sofia. This will happen in one of the oldest marathons in Europe, which has a 34-year history. The marathon route will block many streets in Sofia. This year, a record number of participants will take part in the Sofia Marathon - 3000. It is expected that about 1/3 of them will be foreigners. For the first time in the history of the Sofia marathon parallel speed line will be included.

The participants will be divided into 3 groups - men, women and children up to 14 years. The speed section will be 40 meters and will have special flooring. Anyone can participate, run the track and measure their speed on the spot with professional equipment.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Marathon, sofia, closed streets
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria