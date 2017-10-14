Bulgarian Firefighters Protest on Saturday



If their requests are not heard, they warn with joint protests with the police next year, during the European presidency, reported bTV.

Firefighters have fought against the frozen income in the system and the inadequate policy of the Government.

They insist on raising wages by at least 15%. They disagree with the planned BGN 55 million in the Ministry of Interior budget for next year's salaries in the sector, which will lead to an increase in their incomes with insufficient 5 - 6%.

‘’We need more money for salaries, firefighting equipment and work wear’’, the Chairman of the National Syndicate of Firefighters and Rescuers Ventsislav Stankov said.

The firefighters also want to know why some fire departments will be closed in Bulgaria. In their words, the fire departments in Borovets and Pamporovo are to be closed.

They will also announced that they will support the protest of the Bulgarian policemen next Sunday.