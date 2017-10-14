Former French Culture Minister to Head UNESCO

Former French Culture Minister Audrey Azoulay is the new Director-General of the United Nations Organization for Science, Education and Culture - UNESCO, reports Sega.

30 countries out of a total of 58 members of the UNESCO Executive Board voted for her candidacy. Audrey Azoulay was preferred to the candidate of Qatar - Hamad bin Abdulaziz al Kawari. Egypt's support was decisive. Cairo decided to support the French candidacy. Audrey Azoulay was known as the closest minister to President Francois Hollande. She even won the nickname "the good girl of Francois Hollande."

In 2014, Odre Azoulay became advisor to then President François Hollande on Culture and Communication, and in 2016-2017 she was Minister of Culture in the Socialist Governments of Manuel Vals and Bernard Kaznev. Now the decision must be supported by the 195 UNESCO member states on 10 November.

In the history of UNESCO, a representative of France would be elected for a second time as General Director. The first Frenchman, who headed the organization more than 50 years ago, is Professor of Philosophy René Mayo.

Initially, the candidates for the position were from nine countries, and even before the first round of voting, Guatemala and Iraq quit. During the next votes, representatives of Azerbaijan, Vietnam, China and Lebanon were eliminated.

Audrey Azoulay was born on 4 August 1972 in La Sel-Saint-Cloud, not far from Paris, in a Jewish Moroccan family. Her father, André Azoule, was counselor to the king of Morocco Hassan II and is now an advisor to his son, Mohammed VI .