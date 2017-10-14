BGN 4.5 Million for 40 Road Infrastructure Projects in Bulgaria

Business » INDUSTRY | October 14, 2017, Saturday // 12:42| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: BGN 4.5 Million for 40 Road Infrastructure Projects in Bulgaria twitter.com

Repair of the Trakia motorway in the Plovdiv - Stara Zagora section will start in November. This was announced by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Nankov to journalists in Plovdiv.

Under favorable weather conditions, the repair should be completed within three weeks of the start.

"Nearly 17 km of this road is in extremely bad operational condition," the minister said.

The movement will not be completely stopped and a temporary organization will be created - in one lane.

According to Nenkov, the Government's priority projects for road infrastructure repairs, including the tunnels of the Hemus motorway, are worth about BGN 4.5 million , distributed in 40 road infrastructure projects.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: road repairs, financing, Trakia, Hemus
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria