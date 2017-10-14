BGN 4.5 Million for 40 Road Infrastructure Projects in Bulgaria
Repair of the Trakia motorway in the Plovdiv - Stara Zagora section will start in November. This was announced by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Nankov to journalists in Plovdiv.
Under favorable weather conditions, the repair should be completed within three weeks of the start.
"Nearly 17 km of this road is in extremely bad operational condition," the minister said.
The movement will not be completely stopped and a temporary organization will be created - in one lane.
According to Nenkov, the Government's priority projects for road infrastructure repairs, including the tunnels of the Hemus motorway, are worth about BGN 4.5 million , distributed in 40 road infrastructure projects.
