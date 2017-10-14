73-year-old Man gave BGN 100 000 to Telephone Scammers in Sofia

A 73-year-old man gave BGN 100 000 to phone scammers in Sofia on Friday night, reports 24chasa.

The pensioner who lives on the Tsar Boris III Boulevard has received a call from unknown people who presented themselves as policemen and asked to assist them in capturing a group doing frauds.

The man several carried and left money in various places in the capital. Eventually, after he handed over to the scammers a total of nearly BGN 100,000, he also filed a signal with the police. The authorities investigates the crime.

The Ministry of Interior once again urges people to be particularly careful and not give money to strangers for no reason whatsoever.