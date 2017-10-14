73-year-old Man gave BGN 100 000 to Telephone Scammers in Sofia

Crime | October 14, 2017, Saturday // 12:35| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 73-year-old Man gave BGN 100 000 to Telephone Scammers in Sofia twitter.com

A 73-year-old man gave BGN 100 000 to phone scammers in Sofia on Friday night, reports 24chasa. 

The pensioner who lives on the Tsar Boris III Boulevard has received a call from unknown people who presented themselves as policemen and asked to assist them in capturing a group doing frauds.

The man several carried and left money in various places in the capital. Eventually, after he handed over to the scammers a total of nearly BGN 100,000, he also filed a signal with the police. The authorities investigates the crime. 

The Ministry of Interior once again urges people to be particularly careful and not give money to strangers for no reason whatsoever.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: telephone, scam, fraud scheme
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria