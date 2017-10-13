Allies Press Catalan Leader to Declare Full Independence, Ignore Madrid Deadlines

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont came under pressure from one of his key allies on Friday to declare full independence and ignore a threat of direct rule from the Spanish government, Voice of America reported.

Puigdemont made a symbolic declaration of independence on Tuesday night, only to suspend it seconds later and called for negotiations with Madrid.

Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has given him until Monday to clarify his position - and then until Thursday to change his mind if he insists on a split - threatening to suspend Catalonia’s autonomy if he chooses independence.

