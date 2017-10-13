Bulgaria’s Head of State Held Talks with the President of Azerbaijan

Bulgaria’s head of state Rumen Radev held talks in Baku with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, reported BGNES.

Prsedident Radev stated that Azerbaijan plays a key role in the diversification of the energy sources to Eastern and Central Europe, and that is why Bulgaria supports the southern gas corridor project.

According to President Aliyev for Azerbaijan, Bulgaria is a very close partner and friend, and he expects cooperation with it to continue successfully.

Cooperation in power generation and infrastructure was a major talking point at the meeting.

Bulgaria has an agreement with Azerbaijan for the delivery of 1 billion cubic meters of gas annually. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2020 via the gas interconnection with Greece.

The Azerbaijani president announced that the Baku - Tbilisi - Kars railway line will be operational in the near future and hopes that Bulgaria will take an active part in this project because the countries along this line will be given additional opportunities.

During the statements, the Bulgarian head of state was categorical that Bulgaria supports the European Union's efforts under the Eastern Partnership and make the region stable, secure and prosperous.