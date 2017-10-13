1.3% Inflation in Bulgaria Since the Beginning of 2017

The consumer price index in September 2017 compared to August 2017 was 100.2%, i.e. the monthly inflation was 0.2%, according to data of the National Statistical Institute. The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (September 2017 compared to December 2016) has been 1.3% and the annual inflation in September 2017 compared to September 2016 was 2.1%.

The annual average inflation, measured by CPI, in the last 12 months (October 2016 - September 2017) compared to the previous 12 months (October 2015 - September 2016) was 1.3%.

The harmonized index of consumer prices in September 2017 compared to August 2017 was 99.8%, i.e. the monthly inflation was -0.2%. The groups ‘Recreation and culture’ and ‘Restaurants and hotels’ had the biggest downward impact on the total HICP that measures the change in prices of goods and services, consumed by all households (including foreign households) on the economic territory of the country. Differences between CPI and HICP are due to different coverage of the HICP and CPI in respect of treatment of the consumption by both non-resident and institutional households.

The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (September 2017 compared to December 2016) has been 0.7% and the annual inflation in September 2017 compared to September 2016 was 1.3%. The annual average inflation, measured by HICP, in the last 12 months (October 2016 - September 2017) compared to the previous 12 months (October 2015 - September 2016) was 0.6%.

The price index of a small basket in September 2017 compared to August 2017 was 100.7% and the overall increase since the beginning of the year (September 2017 compared to December 2016) has been 102.1%.