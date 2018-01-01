From January 1, 2018, there is going to be a Direct Flight Connection between Sofia and Baku

From January 1st, a direct Sofia-Baku airline connection will be opened. This was made clear by the joint press conference of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria.

With an impressive ceremony at Zahagba Residence began the official visit of President Rumen Radev to Baku.

President Ilham Aliyev described Bulgaria as a close friend and strategic partner. The two presidents see opportunities for cooperation in the fields of energy, transport, tourism, agriculture, culture and education.

The concrete result of this visit is the opening of a direct air link between Baku and Sofia

Rumen Radev, President of Bulgaria: The good news, of course, is the intention and willingness of Azerbaijan's leadership to open the first direct line between Baku and Sofia, January 1st next year. This coincides with the assumption of the Presidency of the Council of the EU. In this regard, Bulgaria also confirms its support to the Republic of Azerbaijan for the new comprehensive agreement with the EU.

Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan: Energy cooperation is strategic. Bulgaria is a member of the Southern Gas Corridor that will connect our countries. The cost of this project is USD 40 billion and involves seven countries. Azerbaijan has the opportunity to supply Bulgaria with gas from the Shah Deniz deposit.