Nadal Proved to be too Strong for Dimitrov
Sports | October 13, 2017, Friday // 13:24| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Twitter
Grigor Dimitrov lost his third match against Rafael Nadal in 2017 and recorded the 10th defeat in a total of 11 matches with the current No. 1 tennis player in the world, reports Sportal.
The Spaniard won the 1/4-final battle of the Masters tournament in Shanghai with 6:4, 6:7(4), 6:3. The Bulgarian still managed to keep the tradition of winning at least one set in the hard matches against the King of the Clay.
In the 1/2-finals, the left-handed star from Mallorca will face in Marin Cilic who defeated with 6:3, 6:4 Ramos-Vinholas earlier today.
