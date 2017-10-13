Antonio Guterres: There are 815 Million People Starving in the World
The number of people on the planet suffering from malnutrition has reached 815 million, of which 60% live in areas of armed conflict. This was announced by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday, reports bgnes.
He spoke to the Security Council of the World Organization. According to him, about 78% of the World Food Program funds go to help people in areas of armed conflict.
"Three-quarters of children with delays in development live in conflict-affected countries." Until these conflicts can be regulated and the development process is not started, municipalities and entire regions will continue to experience hunger and suffering, said Guterres, quoted by BGNES.
