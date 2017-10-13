The 10 most Sinister Events that Happen on Friday 13th

Today is Friday 13th - a date that is often associated with bad luck. Over the day, millions of superstitious people will avoid meeting black cats, stay away from mirrors for fear of breaking them. Here are some of the most sinister events that happen on this date:

1. Lightning strike

In August 2010, a 13-year-old boy was struck by lightning in Suffolk, UK. No matter how incredible it sounds, it happened at 13 o'clock and 13 minutes. Luckily, the boy has gone through it with only minor burns.

2. On this date the number of incidents increases

In a 1993 publication entitled "Do You Worry about Health on Friday 13th?", Researchers analyzed road accidents and hospital admissions on that date as compared to other Fridays. The analysis shows that while fewer people sat behind the wheel on Friday 13th, hospital admissions increased by 52 percent.

3. Airplane crashes

The worst plane crash, registered on Friday 13th, happened in October 1972 when a plane crashed into the Andes. Twelve people died, others died in an avalanche. Before they were given help 72 days later, the survivors were forced to eat corpses. The incident was portrayed in the movie "Live".

4. The end of the world is expected on this date

According to forecasts, on Friday 13th in 2029, the asteroid 99942 Apophis, with a diameter of 320 meters, will pass dangerously near the Earth. According to NASA scientists, it is large enough to survive the flight through the earth's atmosphere. If it falls to land, the asteroid can devastate a Texas-sized region. If it falls into the ocean, it can cause unexpected tsunami waves.

5. Military actions

During the Second World War in September 1940, on Friday 13th, the Nazis bombed the Buckingham Palace.

6. Natural disasters

On November 13, 1970, cyclone took 500,000 lives in Bangladesh into one of the most catastrophic natural disasters that humanity has ever witnessed.

7. Sinking of ships

In 2012, on that date, the cruise ship Costa Concordia partially sunk. More than 30 people were killed.

8. Loss of money

Money losses every Friday 13th are estimated at about USD 900 million, as many people are afraid to work and travel on that date.

9. Ignored murder

One of the most famous and brutal murders in New York is on this date. On Friday, March 13, 1964, bar owner, Kitty Genovese, was attacked, abused and raped by a strange maniac who was later identified as Winston Mosley. According to a New York Times publication, 38 people have witnessed the attack, but no one has called the police.

The tragic case fits into psychology courses as an illustration of the "side observer effect" or "Kitty Genovese syndrome" when people do not respond to a situation, assuming someone else will.

10. The day of hanging

Friday was called the Day of Hanging, as it was customary to execute criminals on this day. The footsteps to the scaffold were 13, as were the coils of the gallows, 13 pence were paid to the executioner. American pirate Albert Hicks was hanged on Friday July 13, 1860. He confessed that during his life he killed 100 people.