5 Foods to Include in your Menu for Good Eyesight

5 Foods to Include in your Menu for Good Eyesight

Here are some foods which are an excellent source of the beneficial substances you need to include in your menu:

Carrots
It is well-known that the carrot is one of the best foods for good eye health.
Its beneficial properties are due to the abundance of beta carotene that is important for proper functioning of the retina and other parts of the eye.

Okra
In addition to beta carotene, okra contains zeaxanthin and lutein - compounds that play an essential role in maintaining good vision. It also contains vitamin C useful for good ocular health.

Apricots
Rich in beta carotene, vitamins C and E and zinc  apricots are extremely useful for "aging eyes". Studies have shown that the presence of beneficial vitamins and elements in the fetus reduces the risk of macular degeneration by 25% - the leading cause of vision loss after 60 years of age.

Broccoli
They are an excellent source of beneficial eye lutein, zeaxanthin, vitamin C and beta carotene.

Nuts are also among foods useful for eye health
Almonds, walnuts and cashew nuts contain omega-3 fatty acids that are important to the health of the retina and prevent vision deterioration as the age progresses.

