Russia Threatened to Place more Missiles near Poland

Russia can respond to the deployment of the US Armored Division in Poland by positioning additional Iskander missiles in Kaliningrad. This was stated by the Chairman of the Defense Committee in the Russian Parliament and former commander of the Russian Air Force troops Vladimir Shamanov, quoted by the World Agencies.

Russia accuses the United States of illegally increasing troops in Poland and the Baltic States. According to Moscow, the deployment of an entire US Armored Division in Poland is in violation of the agreement between Russia and NATO.

"This creates preconditions that can allow them to form a platform, and of course we will not look at it through our fingers, we will take retaliatory measures," Shamanov said.