Bulgarians are Driving the Oldest Cars in Europe

Bulgarians drive the oldest cars in Europe, according to data from the European Automobile Importers Association for the age of cars in the EU in 2016, reports investor.bg.

The average age of cars in the EU as a whole was 10.7 years, in Bulgaria it is over 20 years, according to data from the association. Thus, in just 10 years, the "age" of cars in Europe has risen sharply, with the average age of the automobiles on the Old Continent in 2007 at around 8 years.

Experts commented on this with the global economic crisis that has prompted Europeans to drive their cars for longer.

According to actual data of the Ministry of Interior, about 40 per cent of the automobiles in Bulgaria last year was over 20 years, with a total of over 4 million vehicles registered in the country, which means that about 1.6 million cars over 20 years are moving on the roads in Bulgaria. Only 17% of the cars in Bulgaria are under 10 years of age.

Just over last year, in Bulgaria over 26,000 new cars have been purchased and registered in the EU while more than 266,000 used cars were imported.