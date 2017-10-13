Bulgarians are Driving the Oldest Cars in Europe

Business » INDUSTRY | October 13, 2017, Friday // 12:08| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarians are Driving the Oldest Cars in Europe Archive

Bulgarians drive the oldest cars in Europe, according to data from the European Automobile Importers Association for the age of cars in the EU in 2016, reports investor.bg. 

The average age of cars in the EU as a whole was 10.7 years, in Bulgaria it is over 20 years, according to data from the association. Thus, in just 10 years, the "age" of cars in Europe has risen sharply, with the average age of the automobiles on the Old Continent in 2007 at around 8 years.

Experts commented on this with the global economic crisis that has prompted Europeans to drive their cars for longer.

According to actual data of the Ministry of Interior, about 40 per cent of the automobiles in Bulgaria last year was over 20 years, with a total of over 4 million vehicles registered in the country, which means that about 1.6 million cars over 20 years are moving on the roads in Bulgaria. Only 17% of the cars in Bulgaria are under 10 years of age.

Just over last year, in Bulgaria over 26,000 new cars have been purchased and registered in the EU while more than 266,000 used cars were imported. 

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, old cars, statistics
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria